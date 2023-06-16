Warwickshire Open Studios brings artists together in Rugby

Rugby artists will be exhibiting a range of artwork and crafts at a former pub that has been converted into cafe and arts venue.

Artwork from 20 local artists will be on display at the new arts hub, Alexandra Art, as part of this year’s Warwickshire Open Studios (WOS).

The event is free to all to attend.

Rugby artists at Alexandra Art

They will showcase original artwork, from glass, embroidery, jewellery, textiles, paintings to illustration.

Chris Pegler from Alexandra Art said: "Last year was such a fun event for both the artists and visitors. This year we will be bigger and we look forward to meeting visitors from across Warwickshire and beyond."

The launch event will take place on Thursday June 22, 2pm–8pm - Mayor Cllr Maggie O'Rouke will open the celebrations.

The venue will be open from Friday June 23 to Sunday June 25 and Thursday June 29 to Sunday July 2 (opening hours 10am-4pm on all days except Thursday June 29 when it is 2pm-8pm).

In addition, on Sunday mornings artist Tamsen Flack (Ceramicsnsilks) will demonstrate eco printing and in the afternoon Jessica Hartshorn (jessi_illustrates) will offer free hands-on crafts and draw-a-long activities for families.

Other Rugby WOS venues include Art in Dunchurch, which will feature a further 20 local artists and individual artist studios such as IJE (Bilton) and Eric Gaskell (Cawston) and Dot Crowe (Barby).

For more information on Alexandra Art visit artatthealex.com

This year’s WOS sees over 400 artists and makers taking part at 143 venues across Warwickshire and Coventry.

