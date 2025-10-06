Warwickshire Pumpkin Patch to open separate 'Dog Friendly' Patch

Lower Clopton Farm Shop are preparing to welcome visitors back for pumpkin season, with more than 10,000 pumpkins grown across 15 different varieties ready for picking this October.

From Saturday 11th October until Friday 31st October 2025, families, friends and pumpkin lovers can visit the farm on selected opening dates, to pick their perfect pumpkin. Entry to the pumpkin patch is £2 per person, with pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colours available to choose from. Pumpkins are to be priced between £2 and £12 depending on size.

In a first for the farm, dogs are welcome to join the festivities too. A specially developed dog-friendly pumpkin patch means that dog owners can enjoy the experience without leaving their four-legged friends at home.

Dogs will be welcome at Lower Clopton Farm Shop's Pumpkin Patch this October.

“This year’s pumpkin growing season has been the best we’ve ever had,” said Richard Baldwyn, owner of Lower Clopton Farm Shop. “The warm summer has meant strong plants and excellent fruiting across all our varieties. We’ve got more pumpkins than ever before, and it’s been a real joy to see the fields full of different shades of orange. We’re especially excited to introduce our dog-friendly patch, which we know will make the experience even more inclusive for local families.”

Alongside the pumpkin fields, the farm’s café will also be serving seasonal specials throughout October, many made using fresh produce grown on site. Visitors can enjoy a taste of the season before or after heading into the fields.

Pumpkin picking at Lower Clopton Farm Shop runs on selected dates from Saturday 11th October until Friday 31st October 2025. Check the Lower Clopton Farm Shop Facebook page for more details.