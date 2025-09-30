Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra: classical masterpieces

Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra presents a powerful programme of classical masterpieces at Warwick Hall, Warwick School on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 7:30 pm, featuring acclaimed local cellist Andrew O'Reilly.

The evening continues with Dvořák's magnificent Cello Concerto in B minor, widely regarded as the finest concerto ever written for the instrument. Composed in 1894-95 during Dvořák's time in America, the work is notable for its seamless integration of solo cello with orchestral textures and its remarkable melodic invention. The concerto is performed by rising star, Andrew O’Reilly, who grew up in Kenilworth. He says, ‘I am beyond thrilled to be performing the Dvořák Cello Concerto with the amazing Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra. This monumental work is a true masterpiece of the cello repertoire, and I’m especially excited to share it with an audience who have supported me since I started playing the cello!’ Andrew is a second-year undergraduate at the Royal College of Music, where he studies with Melissa Phelps and is a recipient of the Leopold de Rothschild Scholarship. He began learning the cello at the age of six and, in 2020, became one of the youngest members of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain. Originally from Warwickshire, Andrew attended Kenilworth School and Sixth Form, where he first discovered his love of music through local opportunities with the Warwickshire County Music Service and the Coventry and Warwickshire Youth Orchestra.