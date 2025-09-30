Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra: classical masterpieces
Under the baton of Roger Coull, the programme opens with Beethoven's dramatic "Coriolanus Overture," a powerful work composed in 1807 for Heinrich Joseph von Collin's tragedy about the Roman general Coriolanus. This concentrated musical drama showcases Beethoven's ability to capture profound emotional conflict within a tightly structured form.
The evening continues with Dvořák's magnificent Cello Concerto in B minor, widely regarded as the finest concerto ever written for the instrument. Composed in 1894-95 during Dvořák's time in America, the work is notable for its seamless integration of solo cello with orchestral textures and its remarkable melodic invention. The concerto is performed by rising star, Andrew O’Reilly, who grew up in Kenilworth. He says, ‘I am beyond thrilled to be performing the Dvořák Cello Concerto with the amazing Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra. This monumental work is a true masterpiece of the cello repertoire, and I’m especially excited to share it with an audience who have supported me since I started playing the cello!’ Andrew is a second-year undergraduate at the Royal College of Music, where he studies with Melissa Phelps and is a recipient of the Leopold de Rothschild Scholarship. He began learning the cello at the age of six and, in 2020, became one of the youngest members of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain. Originally from Warwickshire, Andrew attended Kenilworth School and Sixth Form, where he first discovered his love of music through local opportunities with the Warwickshire County Music Service and the Coventry and Warwickshire Youth Orchestra.
The evening concludes with Vaughan Williams' serene Symphony No. 5 in D major, composed during the Second World War. Despite the turbulent times of its creation, the symphony offers a vision of pastoral tranquillity. Much of its thematic material was derived from the composer's then-unfinished opera "The Pilgrim's Progress," and the work is dedicated "without permission" to Jean Sibelius, whose influence Vaughan Williams greatly admired.
Conductor Roger Coull, WSO's Principal Conductor since 2014, will lead the orchestra through this compelling programme that spans from the Classical period to the early 20th century.
The Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra has been a cornerstone of the region's cultural landscape for decades, bringing high quality orchestral performances to local audiences while providing a platform for talented musicians.
Tickets for this concert are priced from £15, with half-price admission available for students and children. Tickets can be purchased online at www.wso.org.uk or by emailing [email protected], or through the Bridgehouse Theatre box office.