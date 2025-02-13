Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra present their spring concert of Orchestral Dance Favourites

WSO in concert

Date: Saturday, 15th March 2025. Time: 7:30pm. Venue: All Saints Church, Leamington.

The Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra (WSO) is set to dazzle audiences this March with a dynamic and diverse program at their Spring concert, Orchestral Dance Favourites, led by the renowned conductor Roger Coull. Taking place in the beautiful setting of All Saints Church, Leamington, this evening promises a memorable journey through some exhilarating orchestral works, all inspired by dance.

The Thunder and Lightning Polka by Johann Strauss, will set the tone for an evening of musical energy and charm. From there, audiences will be transported into the magical world of Tchaikovsky’s timeless Swan Lake Suite, with its soaring melodies and enchanting atmosphere.

Khachaturian’s evocative Spartacus Suite No. 2, features lush, dramatic themes that will stir the imagination. The final work will be the vibrant and rhythmically charged Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes by Aaron Copland – a celebration of American spirit and vitality.

Roger Coull is a highly respected conductor with a long and successful association with the Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra. Known for his dynamic conducting style and insightful interpretations, Coull's leadership will ensure a performance of the highest calibre.

Chris Voss, Chair of WSO and violinist said, ‘We are looking forward to getting our dancing shoes on with this programme of masterpieces. It should be a fantastic evening of music for young and old alike.’

Join the Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra for this not-to-be-missed evening of exceptional music-making. Whether you are a dedicated classical music fan or simply looking for a cultural outing, this concert promises to deliver an unforgettable experience.

Tickets (£18/£15, half price for children or students) are available from www.wso.org.uk or by emailing [email protected].