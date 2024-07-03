Warwickshire's Hatton Adventure World to host “The Great Summer Adventure”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hatton Adventure World will host the hugely popular ‘Great Summer Adventure’ throughout the summer holidays from 20 July – 2 September featuring the All-New Amazing Maize Maze and an even bigger and better Foam Party!

Visitors can also enjoy massive savings this summer of 77% with the ‘Great Summer Season Adventure Multi-Pass’, introduced to help parents with the cost-of-living crisis. The multi pass will enable a visitor to visit Hatton on 6 occasions for just £29.95, which saves visitors £101.75!

Foam parties are one of the latest crazes popular with children and will take place twice a day. Children can play in a giant inflatable foam pit which is continually topped up with foam whilst they play and have fun. The Maize Maze is made from corn and built on a massive site. Explorers of all ages will be able to challenge their orientation skills and navigate their route through this exciting new challenge from 12pm to 4pm each day.

Farmer Richard who runs Adventure World, said. “There’s so much to do at Hatton and with animals there are always different things happening and new experiences to be had. For a very marginal extra cost families can make Hatton their country home this summer and visit every week”.

Foam party

Johnnie Arkwright, owner of Hatton Country World, said: “We’re delighted to be offering two fantastic summer activities at Hatton for our visitors to enjoy.

"Our water-based activities are always a popular hit with children and the Maize Maze is sure to be tremendous fun! Plus, we have launched our special ‘Great Summer Season Adventure Multi-Pass’, our new inflation busting ticket. We want to help families enjoy a fantastic value for money, and epic unforgettable summer!”

Older children can also enjoy three outdoor Laser Combat challenges; Death Match, Domination and Capture the Flag!

There are also family shows featuring magic and puppetry each day. Visitors can feed farm animals, handle exotic creatures such as snakes and lizards in Scales and Tails, watch Falconry Displays and cheer on the famous Sheep Grand National. Plus, there is the Tractor Safari Rides, Funfair & Bouncy Castles, and the giant indoor soft play area ‘Snorty’s Superslide Mania’!

Maze

The Great Summer Season Adventure Multi Pass is valid from 20 July – 2 September and allows 6 visits during this period.The Pass is for named customers only and a photo of the customer must be taken on the first visit. Passes are not valid without a photo.

Summer Pass Tickets cannot be transferred to another person. The Summer pass must be scanned on each visit. Child Summer Pass Tickets are from 2 years - 15 years. Adult Summer Pass are from 16 and over. Under 2's are free.

For more information on the Pass please visit https://adventure.hattonworld.com/summer-season-pass/

The Great Summer Adventure includes FULL ENTRY to Hatton Adventure World. Tickets are £19.95 online. Visit 6 times for just £29.95.

All day parking is £2.

Hatton Adventure World is open every day throughout the year (excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day) from 10am to 5.00pm.