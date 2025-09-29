Weekend of crafting and card-making in Kenilworth

A weekend dedicated to crafting comes to Kenilworth this October, offering both a hands-on card-making event and a large craft supplies sale.

On Saturday, 18 October 2025, a full-day card-making workshop will take place at the Holiday Inn, Abbey End, Kenilworth. Running from 10 am to 5 pm, the event costs £50 and includes demonstrations from well-known YouTuber Chris Stokes alongside a guest demonstrator. Attendees will enjoy plenty of crafting space, expert tuition, and the chance to create a variety of cards for different occasions. Each participant will also receive a goodie bag.

A pop-up shop will be available throughout the day, stocking cardstock, stamps, dies, inks, embellishments, and tools from brands such as Gummiapan, Alexandra Renke, Stampkitchen, Meissa Print, and Studio Light. Spaces are limited, and early booking is recommended.

On Sunday, 19 October 2025, the doors will reopen with a different focus. From 11 am to 4 pm, the hall will host a free-to-enter craft supplies sale, featuring hundreds of fabrics, haberdashery, and thousands of card-making dies, stamps, and stencils. There will be no demonstrations on the Sunday, but visitors can browse a wide selection of materials. Payments will be accepted in both pounds and euros, with a conversion rate of €1.20 to the pound.

The weekend promises to be a highlight for crafting enthusiasts, whether they are looking to learn new techniques, connect with fellow hobbyists, or stock up on creative supplies.