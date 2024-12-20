What’s On at The George – Foodie Themes and Events Every Night of the Week

The monthly themed menus at the popular gastro on the edge of Rugby – The George at Kilsby – have been so popular throughout 2024, they will now run on a weekly basis from 1 January 2025.

Whether it’s Monday’s Burger Night, Wednesday’s Curry Club or Saturday’s Italian Bottomless Brunch that will feature a live cooking station, there is something for everyone.

Furthermore, on Tuesday evenings, people can come along to The George for more than just a bite to eat. There will be a quiz, live comedy, a painting class and speed dating once a month when Mexican small plates will also be on offer.

Patron chef, Harishankar, said: “We want our customers to have a special experience and of course we offer something a little bit different with our signature Asian and Mediterranean flavours. Our themed day and evening menus put these two things together and for 2025 we’re giving our customers something to choose from seven days a week.”

Refreshing cocktails at The George

Visit The George’s website - www.thegeorgeatkilsby.co.uk - for more information and to book.

Mondays – Burger Night

Choose three mini gourmet burgers from a menu of five succulent flavours and pair them with your choice of fries and salad.

Tuesdays – Event Night with Mexican Small Plates

Sunday Roast at The George

Choose from a range of small plates inspired by Mexico, enjoy your meal and settle down with a drink for…

· Quiz Night – the first Tuesday of each month

· Comedy Night – the second Tuesday of each month

· Paint Away Night – the third Tuesday of each month

Tapas at The George

· Speed Dating Night – the fourth Tuesday of each month

However, because The George is closing for a large kitchen refurbishment on Sunday 5 January and reopens on Tuesday 14 January, the events for the first month are on the following dates.

· Quiz Night – Tuesday 14 January

· Comedy Night – Tuesday 21 January

· Paint Away Night – Tuesday 28 January

Follow The George on @thegeorgeatkilsby on Instagram and Facebook for announcements about the Comedy Night line-ups, the Paint Away art you can paint and Friday’s guest musicians and DJs.

Wednesdays – Curry Club

A two or three course set menu is on offer mid-week, which will rotate on a weekly basis.

Thursdays – Tapas Night

Around ten different tapas will be on offer each week, with set prices for one three or five plates.

Fridays – Steak Night and Live Music

A selection of steaks and other mains like Beef Wellington will be available for customers who want to also enjoy a live musicians and DJs to mark the start of the weekend.

Saturdays – Italian Bottomless Brunch with Live Cooking Station

Choose from delicious proteins like prawns, braised lamb and chicken, plus a sauce and then watch it being cooked with homemade fresh pasta. Refill your bowl and choose from salad buffet as many times as you like!

Saturdays – Seafood Night

A set menu filled with scrumptious seafood is the special offer on Saturdays, where people can select two or three courses.

Sundays – Sunday Roast

Beef, pork, chicken and falafel are the Sunday Dinner choices on offer, served with roasted potatoes, honey root vegetables, seasonal greens, Yorkshire pudding, chipolata and thyme gravy.

Plus, Cooking Classes

One the first Saturday of every month at midday you can learn how to make an authentic curry and following the class enjoy a seasonal set dish along with an Asian-inspired cocktail, created by our in-house, award-winning mixologist.

Harishankar, continued: “Some of regular customers have said they are already looking forward to the Italian bottomless brunch because there’s nothing else like that in the Daventry and Rugby area. Tuesdays also bring something brand new for The George and our Quiz Night, Comedy Night, Speed Dating and Paint Away Night – which is really fun evening where you’re taught how to paint a specific picture step by step – are a perfect excuse to get together with friends for some fun with delicious Mexican food.”

Food is served between 12pm and 9pm Monday to Saturday, and 12pm to 7.30pm on Sundays.