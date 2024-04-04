Who let the dogs out – Stratford-upon-Avon care home to host community dog show
Care UK’s Ambleside, on Evesham Road, is preparing to open its doors on Saturday 13th April, from 2pm-4pm for its Amblewoof Canine Competition.
Local people and their four-legged friends are invited to come along and compete to be crowned poochie with the ‘Waggiest Tail’, ‘Most Obedient’, ‘Best Agility’, ‘Best Puppy’ and ‘Best Senior Citizen’.
There will be a paw-some panel of dog loving residents ready to judge – and fuss – the pooches that visit on the day, with prizes for those named as the top dogs, including rosettes made by the residents and dog treats and toys.
On the day, there will also be a tombola, plenty of drinks and nibbles, and an ice-cream van – complete with dog friendly options. Offering helpful advice, they’ll be stalls, including a local dog trainer, pet food supplier, dog boarder, and the Guide Dogs for the Blind Dog Trust.
To enter your pooch into the Amblewoof Canine Competition it will cost £1, with all funds raised donated to Dogs Trust Kenilworth and Guide Dogs Leamington Spa.
Charlotte Levin, Home Manager at Ambleside, said: “We’re officially gearing up for our Amblewoof Canine Competition and are paws-itive our local furry friends will not disappoint.
“Here at Ambleside, we’re always looking for new and exciting events to bring residents and the community together – and with many puppy-loving residents in the home, hosting our own canine competition seemed like a no-brainer.
“We are very much looking forward to meeting lots of new faces – of the two and four-legged kind!”
For more information on Ambleside and to book your place for the event, please call Customer Relations Manager, Staci Reeson on 01789 868 298, or email [email protected]
Ambleside is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, dementia and nursing care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable its residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own cinema, café and hair salon, and there is plenty of space, both indoors and out, for relaxation and recreation.
For more information about Ambleside, visit careuk.com/ambleside