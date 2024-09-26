World renowned astronaut and space expert Chris Hadfield announces Warwick show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

'A Journey into the Cosmos' will see Chris present never seen before space images, tell stories from his career and hold an exclusive audience Q&A at Warwick Arts Centre with tickets on-sale this Friday.

One of the world’s most experienced astronauts, who has worked with both King Charles and Elon Musk's SpaceX, Colonel Chris Hadfield, has announced a Warwick date as part of his all-new UK & Ireland tour for 'A Journey Into The Cosmos', where he is to discuss the latest developments in space science and share stories from his career.

Taking place at Warwick Arts Centre on 13th June, the show promises to offer audiences a rare opportunity to be inspired by one of the world’s most experienced astronauts.

The show is to feature never-before-seen space imagery taken from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and the International Space Station (ISS), featuring breathtaking views of Earth, the Moon, Mars, and more, in an awe-inspiring exploration of discovery.

Photo by NASA on Unsplash

As an ex-NASA astronaut, Chris will share gripping personal stories, moments of joy and great danger, insights into cutting-edge space technologies, and his unique perspective on where we are at this pivotal time in human history.

On the tour, Chris says:

“I am so excited to be coming to the UK and Ireland to talk about the amazing recent events in space, from failing spaceships and private spacewalks, to stunning new images of Earth and James Webb’s universe, and humanity beginning to settle on the Moon and then Mars.

The latest of exploration and high technology, where space fans will have the chance to ask me questions directly. A shared evening of discovery and wonder like no other.”

Chris came to global prominence in 2013 as he captivated the world from the ISS, documenting his journey and even creating the first music video made in space with his hugely popular cover of the David Bowie song ‘Space Oddity’.

Tour dates - June 2025

8 June The Marlowe, Canterbury10 June Royal Festival Hall, London11 June Tyne Theatre and Opera House, Newcastle12 June Liverpool Philharmonic Hall13 June Warwick Arts Centre14 June The Forum, Bath15 June Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin17 June The Octagon Centre, Sheffield18 June The Usher Hall, Edinburgh19 June King’s Theatre, Glasgow21 June New Theatre Oxford22 June Brighton Dome

Tickets will go on-sale this Friday 27th September at fane.co.uk/chris-hadfield