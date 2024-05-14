Young Lions gear up for World Record at BikeFest
The side, who were named by the RFU as the country’s fifth fastest growing minis & juniors side in October, are looking to create a brand new world record for the most signatures on a rugby ball when they set up their stand outside in Market Place, Rugby, on Sunday 19th May.
Those attending the event can take part in the world record attempt by signing their giant rugby ball on the day. All children who sign the ball will also get a free Rugby Lions M&Js wristband.
It's all part of the club's aim to promote children playing rugby in the hometown of the sport.
The team will also be advertising their free rugby sessions which run from 30th June until 18th August for all Primary School children.
If you are interested in your child trying rugby, you can book your place by sending a message via their Facebook page: facebook.com/rugbylionsmj or email [email protected]