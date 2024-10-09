Youngsters set for autumn fun in the October half-term holiday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The award-winning Nature Makers are running morning activity sessions at the Anglican Chapel in Coventry.

Pumpkins, squirrels and hedgehogs will be among the themes of Autumn fun in the October half-term holiday for youngsters at a historic Coventry venue.

Nature Makers will be running five morning sessions of award-winning nature-inspired arts, crafts and exploration at the Grade II listed Anglican Chapel within the London Road Cemetery off London Road in the city.

The fun-filled activities focused around exploring nature will be held between 10.30am-11.30am from Monday, October 28 to Friday, November 1.

A youngster enjoying Nature Makers

There will be a session each day with different Autumnal themes including pumpkins, squirrels, hedgehogs and much more.

Ruth Astley from Nature Makers Coventry said there would be a combination of play, arts and crafts, stories and other fun for children aged from two to 11.

“We will talk about nature facts linked in with the Autumn season so the children are learning without realising that they are accumulating knowledge,” said Ruth, who runs the sessions along with Michelle Pollard.

“Every session will have a range of nature crafts, with different materials and nature treasures and we will then finish with a story linked to the theme of that day. We love running these sessions, and it’s great to see children and their adults having so much fun and enjoying being outdoors.

“The different activities are open-ended which is why they are ideal for children from a wide age range because everything that is used is from nature and about nature and can be adapted throughout the age range.

“There has been so much heavy rain recently, so if the weather is not suitable for being outdoors then we will adapt our sessions and bring them inside to the Anglican Chapel.

“We are really looking forward to being based at London Road Cemetery and encouraging more children to develop a love of the outdoors.”

Jennie Rutte, of Historic Coventry Trust which owns the Anglican Chapel, said hosting the Nature Makers activities was another example of the wide range of events held at the venue.

“We have a really rich, varied and interesting programme of events and we’re looking forward to hosting Nature Makers during the October half-term holiday,” she said:

“The Anglican Chapel is a perfect location to explore the outdoors and collect Autumn-themed items for arts and crafts which means all the materials being used are eco-friendly.

“With the temperatures dipping and the recent heavy rainfall, we recommend that everyone wrap up in warm clothes and wear sturdy footwear before having lots of fun!”

