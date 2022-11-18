25 years service: Long-serving Rugby store worker goes above and beyond for others

Nicola has worked at same store after joining Rugby Aldi in 1997

Nicola Cayford.

A dedicated Rugby supermarket is celebrating a work milestone this month.

Store assistant Nicola Cayford first joined Aldi in 1997 and has remained at the same store.

Over the years, Nicola has gone above and beyond her typical store duties, helping to develop and train new colleagues and taking part in a number of store fundraisers for Aldi’s dedicated charity, Teenage Cancer Trust

Speaking about her long service, Nicola said: “When I first started working for Aldi it was a much smaller business, so it has been great to watch it grow over time. I’ve met lots of amazing customers along the way, as well as some colleagues that have now become friends for life.”

