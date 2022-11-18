25 years service: Long-serving Rugby store worker goes above and beyond for others

A dedicated Rugby supermarket is celebrating a work milestone this month.
Store assistant Nicola Cayford first joined Aldi in 1997 and has remained at the same store.
Over the years, Nicola has gone above and beyond her typical store duties, helping to develop and train new colleagues and taking part in a number of store fundraisers for Aldi’s dedicated charity, Teenage Cancer Trust
Speaking about her long service, Nicola said: “When I first started working for Aldi it was a much smaller business, so it has been great to watch it grow over time. I’ve met lots of amazing customers along the way, as well as some colleagues that have now become friends for life.”
Marius Manolescu, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK said: “Colleagues like Nicola are the cornerstone of our business and I thank her for her continued dedication throughout the last 25 years.”