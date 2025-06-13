300 extra places planned for Rugby secondary school

Warwickshire County Council plans to build capacity for an extra 300 pupils at a Rugby secondary school.

The public is set to be consulted on the idea to address the shortfall in available spots by increasing by more than a quarter the number of pupils Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College, Rugby, takes into each year group.

The proposal also includes the creation of a specialist resourced provision – a dedicated section within a mainstream school – for 20 special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) students.

The consultation is on the principle of making the changes to allow another 60 children per year group to be schooled from the site, taking the capacity of each year group from 220 to 280.

Details of what the development would like have yet to come forward but the council’s report on triggering the initial consultation said that "initial feasibility assessments have indicated that the works associated with the proposed development would include a new extension and internal remodelling works to the existing school building".

Councils have to consult the public on such changes with the opportunity to air views planned to run from Monday, June 23, to Sunday, July 20, inclusive.

Should the plan progress, it is due to be put in front of the council’s cabinet for a decision in September this year. The plan is for the extra capacity to be open in time for the school year starting in September 2027.

The report reads: “Rugby north planning area is currently forecasting an ongoing shortfall for year 7 entry of circa 30 places per year. This shortfall is expected to continue as approved housing in the area is built out.

“It is proposed to increase the number of secondary places in this area by expanding Avon Valley School from 220 places to 280 places. This increase of 60 places per year group will meet the current shortfall as well as ensuring future capacity to meet the need for school places."

Parents of pupils currently at the school will be consulted “using the school’s established form of communication”, while other schools and stakeholders will be notified of the proposal.