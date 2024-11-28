‘5-Star’ Aurrigo International claim ‘Manufacturing in Action’ Award

Transforming the way baggage and cargo is moved around airports worldwide has helped Aurrigo International plc claim its fifth business award of 2024.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The smart airside solution provider was named as The Manufacturer MX Awards’ ‘Manufacturing in Action’ winner at the Titanic Hotel in Liverpool last night in front of more than 500 industry people.

This latest title, awarded by The Manufacturer’s editorial team based on what they’ve seen throughout the year on site visits, is the culmination of a groundbreaking 12-months for the business, which has seen its all-electric autonomous Auto-DollyTug® take off with airports, including Changi, Cincinnati and Stuttgart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the MX Award, Aurrigo International has also won innovation titles at the Air Cargo Awards, FTE Americas, ‘Made in the Midlands’ and the overall Insider ‘Made in the UK’ accolade.

Aurrigo's Miles Garner (second left) receives the Manufacturing in Action Award

Miles Garner, Sales & Marketing Director, picked up the latest prize in Liverpool: “We always knew we had technology that had the potential to change the aviation sector and, after years of design, development and build, we are now testing our Auto-DollyTug® and simulation software in the real world.

“This is making everyone sit up and take notice. We’re not talking about autonomy in three, five or ten-years’ time, we’re actually delivering it airside at several global airports with more trials set to be sealed shortly.”

He continued: “I think this is what has impressed judges, this and the fact we have used our innovation to more than double our UK workforce in Coventry to over 100 and opened international technical offices in the US and Singapore.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a combined heritage of over 50 years, The Manufacturer MX Awards are widely regarded as the gold standard in the manufacturing industry, recognising and celebrating both companies and individuals who are achieving amazing things.

Organised by The Manufacturer in partnership with the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) and with the support of this year’s sponsors, the competition is the only peer-reviewed and judged programme of its kind for UK manufacturing.

Grace Gilling, Managing Director of The Manufacturer, expressed her admiration for Aurrigo International, stating: “Our journalists visit some of the best manufacturing businesses in the UK, so the ‘Manufacturing in Action’ title is one of the most competitive ones to win.

“We have been following David and his team’s journey for many years and 2024 feels like the moment when the business and its outstanding technology matured into a real-world game-changer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Its innovation is beginning to ‘green’ and operationally improve airports globally and, importantly, it is being driven by the IP, skills and technical knowledge of its Advanced Engineering Centre in Coventry and its technical offices worldwide.”

For further information, please visit www.aurrigo.com or follow the company across its social media channels.