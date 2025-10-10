A look at new-look Nuneaton store as it re-launches following major makeover

Nuneaton Co-op relaunches following an extensive programme of improvements to transform the community store.

The new-look Horeston Grange store re-launches with enhanced bakery, hot food, Costa Coffee Express and new refrigeration which not only further cuts Co-op’s carbon footprint, but also enhances the fresh, chilled and frozen range.

The online home delivery of groceries – with orders picked fresh in the local store and delivered quickly and conveniently in the community – is available through Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Parcel collection services are offered through Amazon and InPost Lockers, while payment services are available via PayPoint.

An extensive range of fresh and healthy products, food-to-go and meal deals; Fairtrade goods; pizzas; flowers; ready meals, award winning wines and beers and, everyday essentials is available, with member price savings creating additional value for Co-op members who can save more with personalised offers, deals and promotions and, lower prices on the products shoppers buy most.

Wayne Bamborough, Co-op’s Store Manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to invest in Nuneaton. Horeston Grange’s Co-op has been transformed with a fresh new look designed to enhance the customer shopping experience. We are enjoying welcoming the community back into their Co-op, we have had a great response. We’re proud to be part of local community life. We have a focus on being a hub locally for the community, delivering the quality, choice, value and added services which can be enjoyed by everyone. We're here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support local communities.”

Co-op is committed to backing British agriculture, and all of its own fresh and frozen meat, poultry and dairy is 100% British – including in its pies, ready meals and sandwiches.

Soft plastic recycling is available in store, making it easier for shoppers to return harder to recycle materials such as crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches.

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back more than 180 years. Co-op exists to create value for its membership and communities, its more than 6.5m members own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation.

More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting coop.co.uk/membership

