A new app brewing community and supporting independent coffee shops in Leamington and Warwick

By Ro Oakley
Contributor
Published 25th Oct 2024, 03:28 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 15:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Kuppso, the new app developed by two coffee enthusiasts from Leamington, is set to revolutionise the way people enjoy their coffee. Launching November 6th in Leamington and Warwick, Kuppso aims to bring local coffee lovers together while supporting independent coffee shops, bakeries, and pubs.

Kuppso's mission is simple: encourage people to choose independent coffee hotspots over global chains, building a thriving coffee community centered around quality and connection. With the easy-to-use app, subscribers can enjoy their favourite coffee at a growing number of carefully selected partner locations, whether commuting, working, or relaxing. Wherever you are, a Kuppso partner is never far away.

Through Kuppso, users can grab a delicious coffee for as little as 99p, with pricing tied to subscription levels—the more you drink, the cheaper it gets. This flexible model rewards regular coffee drinkers while ensuring continued support for local businesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Co-Founder Rob Oakley shared his enthusiasm for the project: "We're really passionate about helping independent businesses. We all know how tough it is to run a local business, and if Kuppso can introduce new people to their doors through great coffee, then mission accomplished."

Kuppso AppKuppso App
Kuppso App

Kuppso is also committed to sustainability. Every subscriber will receive a free reusable cup as part of the company’s drive to reduce waste and help combat the issue of littering and landfill.

The official launch of Kuppso is on November 6th, initially available in Leamington and Warwick, with plans for future expansion. This exciting new app is set to become a cornerstone for coffee lovers and independent business supporters alike.

Related topics:Leamington
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice