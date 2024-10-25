A new app brewing community and supporting independent coffee shops in Leamington and Warwick
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Kuppso's mission is simple: encourage people to choose independent coffee hotspots over global chains, building a thriving coffee community centered around quality and connection. With the easy-to-use app, subscribers can enjoy their favourite coffee at a growing number of carefully selected partner locations, whether commuting, working, or relaxing. Wherever you are, a Kuppso partner is never far away.
Through Kuppso, users can grab a delicious coffee for as little as 99p, with pricing tied to subscription levels—the more you drink, the cheaper it gets. This flexible model rewards regular coffee drinkers while ensuring continued support for local businesses.
Co-Founder Rob Oakley shared his enthusiasm for the project: "We're really passionate about helping independent businesses. We all know how tough it is to run a local business, and if Kuppso can introduce new people to their doors through great coffee, then mission accomplished."
Kuppso is also committed to sustainability. Every subscriber will receive a free reusable cup as part of the company’s drive to reduce waste and help combat the issue of littering and landfill.
The official launch of Kuppso is on November 6th, initially available in Leamington and Warwick, with plans for future expansion. This exciting new app is set to become a cornerstone for coffee lovers and independent business supporters alike.