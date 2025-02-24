A new creative hub for South Leamington—and you can help make it happen

South Leamington is about to get a vibrant new arts space—but we need your support to bring it to life!

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imagine a place where artists, makers, and performers can create, collaborate, and inspire—a space where creativity thrives, and the community comes together through the power of the arts. That’s the vision behind Lighthaus Arts’ new Community Arts Hub at the Stoneleigh Arms on Clemens Street—a regeneration project designed to enliven South Town and draw more footfall to the area.

And we need your help to make it a reality.

Lighthaus Arts is raising £10,000 to transform the Stoneleigh Arms into a dynamic creative hub, offering everything from art workshops and exhibitions to live performances and community-led projects. This is more than just a venue—it’s a movement, bringing people together and making art accessible to all.

Maddie Webb and Cassie Leedham Co-Directors of Lighthaus Arts CIC formerly known for the set up and management of the Art Room Gallery on Satchwell Court, Leamington.

Why this matters: A message from Lighthaus Arts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Lighthaus Arts Co-Directors Maddie Webb and Cassie Leedham, this project is personal—it’s about breaking down barriers to creativity and ensuring that everyone, no matter their background, has access to the arts.

“The reality is, art spaces can feel exclusive, expensive, and out of reach for many people,” says Maddie Webb. “We believe that creativity should be for everyone, not just those who can afford it. This hub will be a place where people from all walks of life can come together, learn new skills, and share their talents in a supportive, welcoming environment.”

Cassie Leedham adds, “We’ve both seen how transformative the arts can be—not just for professional artists, but for people looking to connect, heal, or express themselves in ways they never thought possible. This hub is about removing barriers—whether that’s cost, accessibility, or confidence—and making the arts truly inclusive. We want people to walk through our doors and feel like they belong.”

The refurbished Stoneleigh Arms on Clemens Street, South Leamington.

How You Can Help

We’re calling on artists, creatives, businesses, and local supporters to be part of this transformation. Every donation, no matter how small, will help us:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Secure and revamp the venue into a fully equipped creative space

· Fund materials, equipment, and resources for workshops and exhibitions

3D generated image of open plan gallery space with retail space selling local arts and crafts planned for the first floor

· Support free and affordable creative activities for the local community

· Establish a long-term cultural hub that strengthens South Leamington

Why South Leamington Needs This Hub

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Too often, access to the arts is limited by cost, space, and accessibility. Many talented creatives lack affordable places to work and share their art, while members of the community miss out on opportunities to engage with creativity. Our Community Arts Hub will change that by:

3D generated image of open plan gallery space with creative family space planned for the first floor

· Providing a welcoming space for artists to showcase their work

· Hosting affordable and free workshops for people of all ages and backgrounds

· Creating workspaces for local artists and makers to develop their craft

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Building an inclusive cultural hub that strengthens our community

Join the Movement

This is more than just a fundraiser—it’s a call to action. We’re building a space for the community, by the community, and we’d love for you to get involved!

Want to collaborate or volunteer? Let’s chat!

Help spread the word! Share our campaign on Instagram and Facebook

Have an idea for an event or project? Let’s make it happen together!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let’s transform the Stoneleigh Arms into a beacon of creativity and a catalyst for change in South Leamington. Together, we can make the Lighthaus Arts Community Arts Hub a reality.

Donate today and be part of something incredible!

Head to our website to donate - https://lighthausarts.com

Or use the link - https://gofund.me/ffef87f7