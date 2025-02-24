A new creative hub for South Leamington—and you can help make it happen
Imagine a place where artists, makers, and performers can create, collaborate, and inspire—a space where creativity thrives, and the community comes together through the power of the arts. That’s the vision behind Lighthaus Arts’ new Community Arts Hub at the Stoneleigh Arms on Clemens Street—a regeneration project designed to enliven South Town and draw more footfall to the area.
And we need your help to make it a reality.
Lighthaus Arts is raising £10,000 to transform the Stoneleigh Arms into a dynamic creative hub, offering everything from art workshops and exhibitions to live performances and community-led projects. This is more than just a venue—it’s a movement, bringing people together and making art accessible to all.
Why this matters: A message from Lighthaus Arts
For Lighthaus Arts Co-Directors Maddie Webb and Cassie Leedham, this project is personal—it’s about breaking down barriers to creativity and ensuring that everyone, no matter their background, has access to the arts.
“The reality is, art spaces can feel exclusive, expensive, and out of reach for many people,” says Maddie Webb. “We believe that creativity should be for everyone, not just those who can afford it. This hub will be a place where people from all walks of life can come together, learn new skills, and share their talents in a supportive, welcoming environment.”
Cassie Leedham adds, “We’ve both seen how transformative the arts can be—not just for professional artists, but for people looking to connect, heal, or express themselves in ways they never thought possible. This hub is about removing barriers—whether that’s cost, accessibility, or confidence—and making the arts truly inclusive. We want people to walk through our doors and feel like they belong.”
How You Can Help
We’re calling on artists, creatives, businesses, and local supporters to be part of this transformation. Every donation, no matter how small, will help us:
· Secure and revamp the venue into a fully equipped creative space
· Fund materials, equipment, and resources for workshops and exhibitions
· Support free and affordable creative activities for the local community
· Establish a long-term cultural hub that strengthens South Leamington
Why South Leamington Needs This Hub
Too often, access to the arts is limited by cost, space, and accessibility. Many talented creatives lack affordable places to work and share their art, while members of the community miss out on opportunities to engage with creativity. Our Community Arts Hub will change that by:
· Providing a welcoming space for artists to showcase their work
· Hosting affordable and free workshops for people of all ages and backgrounds
· Creating workspaces for local artists and makers to develop their craft
· Building an inclusive cultural hub that strengthens our community
Join the Movement
This is more than just a fundraiser—it’s a call to action. We’re building a space for the community, by the community, and we’d love for you to get involved!
Want to collaborate or volunteer? Let’s chat!
Help spread the word! Share our campaign on Instagram and Facebook
Have an idea for an event or project? Let’s make it happen together!
Let’s transform the Stoneleigh Arms into a beacon of creativity and a catalyst for change in South Leamington. Together, we can make the Lighthaus Arts Community Arts Hub a reality.
Donate today and be part of something incredible!
Head to our website to donate - https://lighthausarts.com
Or use the link - https://gofund.me/ffef87f7