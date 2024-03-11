A Royal thank you to Rugby charity that provides support to 300 families

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dedicated volunteers from Rugby Autism Network have received Royal recognition.

The network is one of the first in the country to be given The King’s Award for Voluntary Services; one of only 262 voluntary organisations to receive the award this year.

At a ceremony at Rugby Town Hall, attended by the Warwickshire High Sherrif, Sophie Hilleary and Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke, the King’s County representative, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox said: “It is a great honour for me to be here on behalf of his majesty King Charles, to acknowledge the work and dedication of the volunteers at Rugby Autism Network.

Volunteers from Rugby Autism Network receive their award at the presentation.

"The King’s Award for Voluntary Services is the highest national award granted to voluntary groups and is equivalent to an MBE. This small charity was set up 15 years ago by Fay McSorley and I am so pleased that the work that she and her fellow volunteers have done over this time has been formally recognised.

"The Lieutenancy continues to seek out similar charities to thank them for the work they do to help others. It’s what makes Warwickshire such a special county.”

Chairperson of Rugby Autism Network, Fay McSorley, said: “We are honoured to receive this award and it was a pleasure to meet with Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox.

"Our hope now is that the award will bring awareness to our cause and help us be successful in pursuing grant funding for our future projects.