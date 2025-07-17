A third of small business leaders have only a basic understanding of AI

New research by Start Up Loans, conducted by YouGov, reveals less than half (46%) of small businesses use AI at work. Furthermore, a third (34%) of small business leaders only have a ‘basic understanding’ of AI tools.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On average, only 12% would refer to themselves as ‘expert’ in the technology, when thinking about their proficiency in five core pillars of AI: Generative AI, chatbots and virtual assistants, speech to text and vice versa, text analysis and summary, and AI-powered text editing.

The biggest barriers to further AI adoption were found to be IT security issues (25%) and a lack of appropriate financing possibilities (25%). Slow internet connection (22%) was the third largest barrier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a knowledge barrier preventing many small businesses from reaping the full benefits of tech and AI in the workplace. Over a fifth (21%) of business leaders cite insufficient digital skills of employees as being problematic, while a similar percentage (19%) cite an internal resistance to change as a hindrance. These barriers and lack of understanding are leading to a delay in uptake of the technology.

Louise McCoy

Within smaller businesses there was a clear divide between those at the larger end of the spectrum and those at the more micro end when it comes to using AI. The survey found AI is used in 36% of micro businesses (0-9 employees) and 44% of small businesses (10-49 employees) but rises to 60% of medium-sized enterprises (50-249 employees).

How one West Midlands business is using AI to help support the next generation

Brainch Academy, an UK online tuition platform founded in Wolverhampton supports students from early secondary school level through to GCSE and A-Levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder, Bikram Singh Brainch, has fully embraced advances in technology to speed up processes and help develop new student timetables for home and summer school programmes.

Bikram Singh Brainch, Founder of Brainch Academy said: "As a small business that I run independently, I have found that the introduction of AI automation into my day-to-day allows me to speed up processes, cut down on admin and provides me with more time to speak to my students.

Offering an interactive classroom and ample opportunities for my students to benefit from face-to-face time with a tutor is a core part of my business, so any technology that can free up with more time to offer this service is a huge benefit."

Louise McCoy, Managing Director, Start Up Loans Products, British Business Bank said: “AI has the potential to transform the way smaller businesses operate, but people running those businesses face a plethora of barriers which need to be overcome if they are to benefit from the technology. We hope our information, as well as start-up financing, one of the biggest hurdles identified, can help drive more use of AI. By adopting AI responsibly, smaller businesses could unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation, ensuring they remain the driving force of the UK economy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Start Up Loans offers pre- and post-loan support packages, including access to Learn with Start Up Loans, a partnership with the Open University, with courses covering key aspects of running a business.

The Start Up Loans programme was established in 2012 to help people - wherever they are in the UK and whatever their background - to achieve their ambitions of starting their own business. It provides fixed-interest loans of between £500 and £25,000 to aspiring business owners, many of whom might otherwise struggle to secure finance.

For free advice on how to use AI to grow a business, please visit: Free AI tools to help grow your business.