A Warwickshire success story: From warehouse worker to award-winning entrepreneur

Discover the remarkable journey of Kamil Domski, former warehouse worker in Rugby who transformed his life from humble beginnings to becoming a global award-winning business owner. Limiting beliefs, language barriers and fear of failure often hold people back, but in this case the desire to start and grow a business was much stronger and led Kamil to his own freedom.

Kamil's success story is a testament to the power of resilience and unwavering determination. Arriving in the UK back in 2011 with a two-week holiday plan in mind, fate had other ideas. A warehouse job became the stepping stone that paved the way for a new life in Rugby, where new reality began for Kamil.

Despite the comfort of a stable job, the echo of Kamil's engineering background beckoned. Finding an engineering position in the aerospace industry outside London was no small feat, but it laid the groundwork for future endeavours. Returning to Rugby, Kamil immersed himself in the missed world of engineering, climbing the ladder from quality inspector to production engineer across two departments.

Yet, the yearning for a new challenge persisted. By delving into the realm of property investment and entrepreneurship, Kamil found a calling that would redefine their career path. Despite many various available options, there was one that definitely stood out.

Kamil and his wife Magdalena just recently sold their maisonette to move to other projects

Armed with determination and perseverance, Kamil invested in education and networked with industry experts to transition from a full-time engineering job to a full-time property investor.

May 2021 marked the inception of Kamil's property management company in Coventry, setting the stage for a transformative journey. Offering unique solutions and guaranteeing rent on long-term agreements, Kamil swiftly replaced their full-time income within months. Scaling the business further, Kamil not only surpassed previous income levels but also listened to his marketplace.

Amongst many enquiries from people asking how to build a successful property management business fast, Kamil found a gap in the market between dry courses provided by most educators and lack of individual approach and support for people.

Encouraged by his wife Kamil decided to create his own coaching & mentoring programme for people who want to go through a transformation and build a property business even for those who can't afford buying their own properties. As The Freedom Mastery Mentoring Programme evolved and helped hundreds of people on their property investing journey, the business garnered global recognition for their innovative approach and industry impact.

Kamil and his students at his local property event

Today, Kamil stands as an industry leader, not only running a successful property management business in Coventry but also extending their services to Rugby. The establishment of a coaching and mentoring program signifies their commitment to sharing knowledge and empowering aspiring entrepreneurs nationwide.

The accolades received, including the prestigious Global Recognition Award, serve as a testament to Kamil's dedication and impact. his journey from warehouse worker to award-winning entrepreneur is a beacon of hope for locals in Warwickshire and Rugby, proving that with belief, perseverance, and support, dreams can indeed be turned into reality despite any limitations.

As Kamil continues to expand their horizons and dreams, one thing remains clear—limiting beliefs are mere obstacles that can be overcome with grit and determination. Anyone can transform and become the 2.0 version of themselves!