A year of bold designs and creativity: Velochrome Studios celebrates in Leamington Spa

Velochrome Studios, the modern paint workshop redefining the industry with a fresh, professional approach, is proud to celebrate almost one year in its new home at The Hangers on Harbury Lane. Over the past year, the studio has taken on an exciting range of projects—from restoring cars after bumps and scrapes to creating full custom paint jobs for cars, as well as crafting bespoke designs for bicycles and guitars that turn heads.

The workshop’s bright and open space is designed to inspire creativity, featuring a dedicated, enclosed spray booth that ensures precision and professionalism in every project. This setup allows Velochrome Studios to handle a diverse range of items—from mannequin heads to caravan interiors and full kitchen refinishing. If it fits in their booth, they’ll paint it!

“It’s been an incredible year, and we’re thrilled with the variety of projects we’ve worked on,” says the Velochrome Studios team. “Whether it’s a full custom respray on a car, creating bold and unique designs, or breathing new life into everyday items, we’re here to bring our customers’ visions to life with exceptional quality and precision.”

The studio invites locals to drop by, give them a call, or submit a quote request on their website. Whether you’re looking to restore a vehicle, customise a treasured item, or explore a unique project, Velochrome Studios promises a fresh approach with stunning results.