About 100 Rugby businesses set to get business rate subsidy, as part of council's plan to revitalise town centre

More than 100 businesses in Rugby are set to have a business rate subsidy for one year, as part of the council's plan to revitalise the town centre.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The one-year subsidy is aimed at independent town centre businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure industries with a rateable value of £51,000 or less. It could equate to up to 50 per cent of the relief previously available on their business rates, depending on how long they have traded within the town centre. 107 businesses are estimated to be eligible to benefit from the subsidy.

Councillors at Rugby Borough Council approved the subsidy of business rates at a meeting on Wednesday July 9, which will be funded from the council’s town centre reserve fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows the government’s Retail, Hospitality and Leisure (RHL) sector business rate relief which has been applied since 2020 but is being withdrawn over the next few years. In 2025-26 the government relief is reducing from 75 per cent to 40 per cent. The maximum amount of subsidy will be up to 50 per cent of the value of the relief that is being withdrawn, and will apply in the 2025-26 financial year.

More than 100 businesses in Rugby are set to have a business rate subsidy for one year, as part of the council's plan to revitalise the town centre.

Cllr Michael Moran, leader of Rugby Borough Council, said: “This is a first important step in our regeneration plan for Rugby town centre. Many of our local businesses have lived through more than 20 years of promises of various plans and strategies to improve the look and feel of the town.

“I believe there needs to be a true partnership going forward and, before announcing investment plans to bring in new businesses to the town, it is important therefore we first recognise the faith and loyalty shown by our existing businesses.

“Following the proposal to adopt the government’s High Street Rental Auctions powers to bring empty units back into use, and the recent Love Rugby Festival that brought many visitors into the town centre, it’s clear that this council, under its new administration, is making small but determined steps in the right direction to help our town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This business rates subsidy will offer targeted and effective relief to town centre businesses for the rest of the financial year and, in tandem with further announcements to come, can look to improve confidence in our town.”

The High Street Rental Auctions mentioned by Clr Moran involve the council looking to use new government powers to auction off leases on privately-owned retail units left vacant in the town centre.

Cllr Jerry Roodhouse, leader of the Liberal Democrat Group on Rugby Borough Council, said: "This scheme has come about by joint working with the administration to help support local businesses in the town centre as well as Rugby-based independents. We must all remember to shop local as well."

Funding will be conditional on the business remaining in the town centre for the full year and will be applied in the form of a credit, which would be removed should the business close or relocate outside of the town centre area.