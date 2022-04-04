About 30 jobs set be created at Hatton Garden Centre near Warwick

British Garden Centres has now taken over as the new owners of the garden centre, which is a part of Hatton Country World and Adventure World

About 30 jobs could be created when the new owners take over at Hatton Garden Centre near Warwick.

About 30 jobs could be created when the new owners take over at Hatton Garden Centre near Warwick.

Amy Stubbs, daughter of co-founder Charles Stubbs, said the company wants to bring in more staff.

She added: “We are on-site carrying out the first phase of improvements and interviewing to fill a number of vacancies in both the garden centre and restaurant.

"All being well, and weather allowing, we will open at Easter, or certainly very soon after.”

“It is wonderful to be partnering with the team at Hatton Country World. Our experience as the UK’s largest family-led garden centre group tells us that this will be a fantastic garden centre. It will complement our existing Warwickshire centres at Studley, Charlecote, Newton Regis and Coventry.”