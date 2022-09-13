Accession Proclamation read in Rugby to officially declare Charles III as King

People gathered outside Rugby Town Hall on Sunday to mark the start of the reign of King Charles III.

The Proclamation of Accession is the formal way to tell people that a monarch has died and that an heir has acceded to the throne.

In Rugby, Mayor Carolyn Watson-Merret and the Deputy Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Jill Samuda, read the words of the Proclamation.

Britain's King Charles III speaks during a meeting of the Accession Council inside St James's Palace in London.

The Mayor made the proclamation which ended with three cheers for the King.

She said on the day: “We come together this afternoon following the passing of our late Sovereign, Queen Elizabeth the Second. Our sadness at this time is shared by people across the globe, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest-reigning Monarch.

“But the basis on which our monarchy is built has ensured that through the centuries the Crown has passed in an unbroken line of succession.

"Today’s ceremony marks the formal Proclamation to the people of the Borough of Rugby of the beginning of our new King’s reign."

Jill Samuda, Deputy Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Cllr Seb Lowe, leader of Rugby Borough Council, and the Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Carolyn Watson-Merret

To view the event, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQGk3zoNFw8

Placing flowersin memory of The Queen.