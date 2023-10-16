Achieve life goals and get your future in order with help from business experts at Rugby event
and live on Freeview channel 276
A unique life planning event is being held at Draycote Hotel in Rugby.
Warwickshire-based businesses will join to help support guests’ life plans for the future.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Life Planning Expo takes place at the London Road hotel on Thursday, November 9, from 11am - 3pm.
The business are all members of the networking group BNI Rugby Webb Ellis, who are all based within the region.
Visitors to the group have included notable members of the community.
Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke said: “It’s amazing the work they’re currently doing, the way that they support one another and connect with other businesses.
"It’s the way to go and I support them all the way.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The event includes help and advice with finances, property, well-being and personal growth, wills, storage and health.
Refreshments will be provided. Registration is essential. Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/life-planning-expo-tickets-733420920717?aff=oddtdtcreator