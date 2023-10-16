Register
Achieve life goals and get your future in order with help from business experts at Rugby event

“Warwickshire-based businesses come together to host an unique event designed tosupport you in your life plans for the future”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:25 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 10:33 BST
A unique life planning event is being held at Draycote Hotel in Rugby.

Warwickshire-based businesses will join to help support guests’ life plans for the future.

The Life Planning Expo takes place at the London Road hotel on Thursday, November 9, from 11am - 3pm.

The event is being held at Draycote Hotel.

The business are all members of the networking group BNI Rugby Webb Ellis, who are all based within the region.

Visitors to the group have included notable members of the community.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke said: “It’s amazing the work they’re currently doing, the way that they support one another and connect with other businesses.

"It’s the way to go and I support them all the way.”

The event includes help and advice with finances, property, well-being and personal growth, wills, storage and health.

Refreshments will be provided. Registration is essential. Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/life-planning-expo-tickets-733420920717?aff=oddtdtcreator

