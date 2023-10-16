Achieve life goals and get your future in order with help from business experts at Rugby event

“Warwickshire-based businesses come together to host an unique event designed tosupport you in your life plans for the future”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A unique life planning event is being held at Draycote Hotel in Rugby.

Warwickshire-based businesses will join to help support guests’ life plans for the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Life Planning Expo takes place at the London Road hotel on Thursday, November 9, from 11am - 3pm.

The event is being held at Draycote Hotel.

The business are all members of the networking group BNI Rugby Webb Ellis, who are all based within the region.

Visitors to the group have included notable members of the community.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke said: “It’s amazing the work they’re currently doing, the way that they support one another and connect with other businesses.

"It’s the way to go and I support them all the way.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event includes help and advice with finances, property, well-being and personal growth, wills, storage and health.