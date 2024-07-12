Active and energetic new Lions club roars into Rugby to help community
Rugby Heritage Lions Club is now taking the service forward to help the town’s growing community.
A group of 30 enthusiastic and forward-thinking members have pinned on the famous Lions badge.
Ralph Watson, founding president of the club, is excited about the future.
He said: “You can be sure that Lions will be highly visible and very busy supporting the community for a long time to come.
“Lions have been serving the people of Rugby for many years and this new club intends to ensure that heritage continues. Let me be clear that we are not a replacement for the existing Lions Club; that continues to serve. We are simply responding to the growing community of Rugby, the changing demographic and the changing needs of Rugby people.
"If you like, we are the next step, taking the rich heritage of Lions forward with active, energetic volunteers who will be highly visible and always looking for opportunities to serve and support the communities of Rugby and the surrounding areas such as Houlton. Hence the name, Rugby Heritage Lions.”
Ralph said members of the new club range in age from 18 upwards and include a mix of backgrounds and cultures, including members of the Ukrainian community who are keen to give something back to the community of Rugby for welcoming them in.
Anyone interested in volunteering with the new Rugby Lions can contact the club via their Facebook page rugbyheritagelions Email Rugby Heritage Lions or [email protected]
