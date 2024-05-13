'Acupuncture healed my migraines and helped me become a mum': Rugby therapist gets straight to point

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Let me tell you something about acupuncture; it works.

I know the idea of letting a therapist stick needles into your skin doesn’t sound like the best way of helping you heal, but those pins are magic.

Experiencing years of debilitating migraines in my 30s, I felt I had nothing to lose by giving acupuncture a go.

Within just a few sessions, my week-long monthly headaches had gone.

Anne Barnard is a fully insured, British Acupuncture Council (BAcC) accredited acupuncturist.

Again, I turned to acupuncture when we were struggling to conceive. Years of medical intervention was fruitless, so to speak, and we’d pretty much given up the idea of getting pregnant naturally.

Within months, the ‘magic needles’ had done their job again.

We were pregnant.

Bilton acupuncturist Anne Barnard offered to treat me after hearing about my recent cancer diagnosis.

Anne works her magic on a client.

With all treatment finished and being declared disease-free, I finally got to take Anne up on her kind offer.

She has a calming treatment room, based at her home.

I felt instantly relaxed and knew I was in safe hands.

She explained that acupuncture is a treatment derived from ancient Chinese medicine. Fine needles are inserted at certain sites in the body for therapeutic or preventative purposes.

The needles are so fine, you can barely feel them going in and while they ‘do their job’, you just lie back and feel like you’re wrapped in cotton wool.

As a needle was put in the middle of my forehead, thoughts of Pinhead from Hellraiser came to mind. Maybe he knew the secret all along?

I respond so well to the treatment and can feel an uplifting ‘shift’ almost immediately.

I’ve been so much calmer since my visits to Anne.

Yes, I still have ADHD, tinnitus, menopause symptoms (I’m 51 now) and the usual stresses and strains of being a mum and having a busy working life.

But Anne’s treatments have elevated me to a position where I’m so much better equipped to deal with it all.

And I’m so, so grateful for her and her knowledge.

After my last session, I was so emotional I threw my arms around Anne and told her I loved her. Yes, it’s powerful stuff!

The treatment is based on the belief that an energy, or ‘life force’, flows through the body in channels called meridians. This life force is known as Qi (chee).

Practitioners who use acupuncture in the traditional way believe that when Qi does not flow freely through the body, this can cause illness.

They also believe acupuncture can restore the flow of Qi, and so restore health.

Acupuncture can be used to treat a wide range of health conditions.

It can be used to treat fertility issues, migraines; joint and muscle pain; jaw pain, cancer symptoms such as pain and side effects of cancer treatment such as feeling or being sick from chemotherapy feeling sick or being sick after surgery.