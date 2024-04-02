Adrenaline-fuelled family fun roars into Rugby this spring

Rugby Bikefest – Sunday, May 19 – 10.30am – 4pm
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 11:54 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 12:00 BST
A day of adrenaline-fuelled family fun returns to Rugby next month.

Rugby Bikefest will set pulses racing in the town centre on Sunday, May 19, from 10.30am to 4pm.

The high-octane event, organised by Rugby First in conjunction with local motorcycling groups, is for everyone whether you’re a bike enthusiast or not.

Free family fun at Rugby Bikefest.
Free family fun at Rugby Bikefest.

Highlights include the ear-piercing ‘ride-in’, bike displays, stalls, live music, children’s activities, funfair and food.

Last year’s models ranged from classic Vespa scooters to modern computer-assisted superbikes. The machines roared and snorted their way through the town centre, sending the decibel count soaring.

Entertainment this year includes face-painting, bouncy castles, circus skills, big wheel and children’s games.

Linda Lowne, from Rugby First, said this year looks to be a spectaular event.

She said: “Rugby Bikefest is one of the most popular events in the town centre events calendar.

"It attracts thousands of visitors, from the local area and further afield, and creates a real buzz in the town centre. Many local businesses get involved with the event, and they see a significant increase in footfall and revenue on the day.

“As a result of the high-footfall the event provides great opportunities for sponsorship – if you are interested in finding out more please get in touch. Finally, a big thank you to the local biking groups that support this event, as without their help, support, passion and enthusiasm it would not be possible to deliver such a successful event.”

For more information, visit https://bikefest.rugbyfirst.org/

