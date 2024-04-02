Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A day of adrenaline-fuelled family fun returns to Rugby next month.

Rugby Bikefest will set pulses racing in the town centre on Sunday, May 19, from 10.30am to 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The high-octane event, organised by Rugby First in conjunction with local motorcycling groups, is for everyone whether you’re a bike enthusiast or not.

Free family fun at Rugby Bikefest.

Highlights include the ear-piercing ‘ride-in’, bike displays, stalls, live music, children’s activities, funfair and food.

Last year’s models ranged from classic Vespa scooters to modern computer-assisted superbikes. The machines roared and snorted their way through the town centre, sending the decibel count soaring.

Entertainment this year includes face-painting, bouncy castles, circus skills, big wheel and children’s games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Lowne, from Rugby First, said this year looks to be a spectaular event.

She said: “Rugby Bikefest is one of the most popular events in the town centre events calendar.

"It attracts thousands of visitors, from the local area and further afield, and creates a real buzz in the town centre. Many local businesses get involved with the event, and they see a significant increase in footfall and revenue on the day.

“As a result of the high-footfall the event provides great opportunities for sponsorship – if you are interested in finding out more please get in touch. Finally, a big thank you to the local biking groups that support this event, as without their help, support, passion and enthusiasm it would not be possible to deliver such a successful event.”