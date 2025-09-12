Africa travel specialists team up with charities to help protect continent

Take Me To Africa founder Sam Sellers

An Africa travel specialist has teamed up with two charities focussing on protecting and conserving the continent’s communities and wildlife.

Take Me To Africa, which provides bespoke trips, tours and experiences for people in the region, is working with Pangolin Africa, which aims to protect the African pangolin, and the Kolisi Foundation, which is helping communities thrive in South Africa by creating safe, engaging spaces.

The operator will match a £25 mandatory donation per person on each booking, with all proceeds being split equally between the two charities.

Sam Sellers, owner and founder of Take Me To Africa, based in Warwickshire, said it was about “stepping up” for the continent.

“We could be doing more. Our passion is Africa and we only partner with people on the ground who live and breathe a true passion for Africa,” she said.

“We only work with people who treat their staff well and pay them properly, and we ensure our partners are creating value in local communities, this includes education, health and the creation of local businesses.

“Having spent time growing up in South Africa, our mission is to give people an authentic African experience, and partnering with Pangolin Africa and the Kolisi Foundation means we can help protect such a beautiful continent.”

As the most trafficked animal in the world, Pangolin Africa are focussed on researching, protecting and rehabilitating this vulnerable species.

The Kolisi Foundation, meanwhile, has a vision to change the stories of inequality in South Africa, to help communities thrive through their three pillars of work: sport and education, food safety and gender-based violence.

Sellers added: “We’re delighted to be working with these two amazing organisations that are very close to my heart. We know our customers love having a real African experience and we hope they’ll love being involved in protecting this part of the continent.”

Pangolin Africa founder Toby Jeryn said: “We are honoured to be an organisation you support and we recognise your efforts to protect pangolins - and to enable the international travel community to contribute as well.

"When those who love Africa's wildlife heritage come together, it's possible to make a real difference on the ground."

Kolisi’s Lauren Budde added: “We’re delighted to be working with Take Me To Africa whose approach to giving, and desire to align guests with causes they believe in really resonates with us.”

For more information on Take Me To Africa, visit https://www.takemetoafrica.co.uk/.