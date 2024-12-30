Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The chief executive of Rugby Borough Council is to step down from her role after 20 years of loyal service.

Mannie Ketley has decided to take a career break.

She said: “After 20 years here at Rugby Borough Council, it’s time to move on and I’m looking forward to taking a break, spending more time with my family and exploring different opportunities.

"Starting out in a finance team leader position I never imagined I would progress to Chief Financial Officer and then Chief Executive Officer in the same organisation, but I’ve always been well supported to progress my career, and I encourage all colleagues to take those opportunities when they come along.

Mannie Ketley. Picture: Rugby Borough Council.

"Having taken up my current role at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was probably one of my most challenging moments but also a real privilege to work with council colleagues and our wider partners to serve and support Rugby’s communities.

“Looking back over the years I’m really proud of our many achievements and I look forward to seeing the continued success into the future.”

In a joint statement Cllr Michael Moran, Leader of the Council and Leader of the Labour group, Cllr Jerry Roodhouse, Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group, and Cllr Derek Poole, Leader of the Conservative Group, said: "We would like to thank Mannie for her long service at Rugby Borough Council and recognise that her leadership has had a significant impact, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are extremely appreciative of her hard work and diligence during a period of unprecedented challenge. On behalf of all Councillors and colleagues, we would like to express our gratitude and wish her well for the future.”