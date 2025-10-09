AI chatbots trial set for go-ahead at Rugby Borough Council

Rugby Borough Council is to pilot chatbots, automated email responses and transcribe meeting minutes using artificial intelligence (AI) in a bid to save money.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An £80,000 funding pot is set to be created with a view to saving £200,000 per year on staff time and other resources by allowing technology to take over tasks.

The pilot project still needs to be backed by a vote of all councillors on Wednesday, October 22, but that seems a formality after leading figures from each of the three political parties with seats at the Town Hall offered their support at this week’s meeting of the cabinet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative group leader Councillor Derek Poole (Wolston & the Lawfords) said: “We need this, and urgently, to keep in line with everybody else. I totally agree with the report.”

Rugby Town Hall.

Deputy leader of the Liberal Democrat group Councillor Isabelle McKenzie (Rokeby & Overslade) was keen to focus on the potential benefits for customer service.

“We are fully supportive of this,” she said.

“The customer journey has been a particular bugbear and passion of mine with the implementation of a customer charter.

“Behind that, of course, you need systems that work to be able to deal with queries and resolve issues. This is a part of our way through that process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have seen improved times at the call centre and this is yet another plank. We have done some AI already, that has been going very successfully and is popular with staff while cutting out unnecessary workload so that people can actually concentrate on what they have the skills for.”

She encouraged a trial-and-error approach that would allow the council to “fail quickly if it is not any good”, speeding up the process of being able to “move on and look for the things that are going to work for our staff and residents” if certain elements ideas don't bear fruit.

Leader Councillor Michael Moran (Lab, Admirals & Cawston) said: “For me it is very simple, it is investing to save money and investing to improve the customer experience.

“It is something that we need to do and I look forward to seeing the results as we go forward.”