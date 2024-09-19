Aldi announces £800m investment in Britain - with Warwickshire on its list for new stores

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi has announced its largest ever package of annual investment to accelerate its expansion across Britain’s towns and cities.

In its annual trading update, Aldi said it plans to open 23 new locations before the end of the year – marking a record £800m investment programme during 2024.

The retailer, which currently has over 1,000 stores, has previously announced plans to scale to 1,500 stores across the UK and Aldi has confirmed Warwickshire is among the areas it is focusing on.

The area in Warwickshire where it is currently looking for sites is Warwick.

Photo by M. Rennim on Unsplash

The supermarket is searching for freehold town-centre, edge-of-centre, and retail park sites suitable for property development. The sites should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are committed to bringing high quality, affordable groceries to millions more British families.

“With more than 1,000 stores across the country, our footprint is definitely growing, but we know there are still a number of towns that either don’t have an Aldi or have shown demand for more stores.”

Anybody who has a site that may fit Aldi’s requirements should contact [email protected].

Aldi - which ranks as the UK’s most popular supermarket* - invested almost £100m in over 300 price cuts in the last three months. Meanwhile, recent price comparisons by consumer group Which? hail Aldi as undefeated this year as the UK’s cheapest grocer**.