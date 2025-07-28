Aldi colleague in Rugby celebrates 20 years at the supermarket

Sue Morris

An Aldi colleague in Rugby is celebrating their work anniversary after 20 years at the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket.

Sue Morris, a Store Assistant at the Rugby store, first joined the supermarket in 2005 after previously selling cleaning equipment.

Sue is an integral part of Aldi’s Rugby team and has gone above and beyond in her role over the years.

Speaking of her time at Aldi, Sue commented: “It’s the friendly environment and amazing team that makes working at Aldi so great. Meeting all our wonderful customers really is rewarding.”

As for a Specialbuy that gets her running to the middle aisle, Sue said: “I love all the Specialbuys, especially the airfryers and all the Kevin merchandise.”

Marius Manolescu, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “With around 45,000 colleagues in the UK, it’s fair to say that people are our biggest and most brilliant asset at Aldi.

“Sue is no exception, and her commitment to Aldi’s values is testament to why we are loved by so many. We look forward to celebrating even more of her achievements in the coming years.”