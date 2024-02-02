Register
All aboard! Author visits Hunts to promote new book on iconic bus company

“This book documents the fascination and romance that surrounds Midland Red”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 10:19 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 10:35 GMT
An author visited Hunts bookshop this week to promote his nostalgic new book on Midland Red and the people who worked there.

Ashley Wakelin is the man behind Midland Red and Its People, which explores the social history behind the iconic buses and coaches throughout the years.

Rebecca Sindall, sales associate at the High Street bookshop, said: “For all of the bus enthusiasts out there, this latest release in a series of three, explores the fascinating social history behind the iconic buses and coaches throughout the years.

Hunts owner Christopher Hunt with author Ashley Wakelin.

“Whether you took down bus numbers, photographed the vehicles and premises or took an interest in engineering, this book documents the fascination and romance that surrounds Midland Red and looks at the importance of the people behind the Midlands' premier bus company.”

“We have a few copies available in store and on our website so don't miss the boat... or should we say bus!”