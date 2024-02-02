Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An author visited Hunts bookshop this week to promote his nostalgic new book on Midland Red and the people who worked there.

Ashley Wakelin is the man behind Midland Red and Its People, which explores the social history behind the iconic buses and coaches throughout the years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Sindall, sales associate at the High Street bookshop, said: “For all of the bus enthusiasts out there, this latest release in a series of three, explores the fascinating social history behind the iconic buses and coaches throughout the years.

Hunts owner Christopher Hunt with author Ashley Wakelin.

“Whether you took down bus numbers, photographed the vehicles and premises or took an interest in engineering, this book documents the fascination and romance that surrounds Midland Red and looks at the importance of the people behind the Midlands' premier bus company.”