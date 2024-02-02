All aboard! Author visits Hunts to promote new book on iconic bus company
and live on Freeview channel 276
An author visited Hunts bookshop this week to promote his nostalgic new book on Midland Red and the people who worked there.
Ashley Wakelin is the man behind Midland Red and Its People, which explores the social history behind the iconic buses and coaches throughout the years.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rebecca Sindall, sales associate at the High Street bookshop, said: “For all of the bus enthusiasts out there, this latest release in a series of three, explores the fascinating social history behind the iconic buses and coaches throughout the years.
“Whether you took down bus numbers, photographed the vehicles and premises or took an interest in engineering, this book documents the fascination and romance that surrounds Midland Red and looks at the importance of the people behind the Midlands' premier bus company.”
“We have a few copies available in store and on our website so don't miss the boat... or should we say bus!”