All aboard! Learn about Rugby's rich history as part of Heritage Open Days

​A host of Rugby's historic and iconic buildings open to the public for free this month during the annual Heritage Open Days celebration.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highlights include guided tours of Rugby town centre, vintage bus rides, a behind the scenes tour of Rugby Theatre, and a free tour of Rugby School.

Guided walking tours of Rugby town centre take place on Friday 12, Saturday 13, Friday 19 and Saturday, September 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tours of the Rugby theatre take place on Sunday 14 and Sunday, September 21, offering visitors the chance to visit backstage at the popular amateur theatre. Rugby School is offering a free tour on Saturday, September 13, bookable via the Visitor Centre.

Heritage Open Days are back.

Vintage bus rides leave Rugby Visitor Centre on Wednesday, September 17, heading to Dunchurch for a short tour of St Peter’s Church with time for refreshments.

The ride and tour will last approximately two hours.

An author talk by Aidan McRae Thomson covering their book “Churches of Warwickshire” takes place at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum on Friday, September 19, while arts venue Art at the Alex is hosting talks, exhibitions and open studios on September 19-21.

Other historic buildings joining the Heritage Open Days celebration include the White Lion Inn in Pailton, Princethorpe College and the Mayor’s Parlour at Rugby Town Hall, while a number of the borough's churches also take part, including St Marie's Roman Catholic Church, Monks Kirby's St Edith's Church, St Peter’s Church in Wolfhampcote and St John the Baptist Church in Hillmorton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Maggie O’Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "A number of the venues taking part in this year's Heritage Open Days remain closed to the public for the rest of the year, so it's a rare opportunity to explore some of the borough's historic places.

"With limited spaces available on many of the tours, it's best to book early to secure a place."

Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council Liberal Democrat spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "Rugby has many fine buildings and the tours offer a unique insight into their various uses. All are well worth a visit."

Places on tours can be booked in advance by calling Rugby Visitor Centre on (01788) 533217 or emailing [email protected]