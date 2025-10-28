All aboard Rugby's spooky train: Free rides will get you in the Halloween spirit this weekend

Families are invited to jump on board the spooky train in Rugby town centre this weekend.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rugby First, in partnership with Rugby Borough Council are organising some ghostly activities, suitable for all the family, including a ghost train, story-telling, ghost walks, a Halloween trail, a film screening, face painting, Halloween crafts, cupcake decorating, fancy dress and yarn bombing.

The free rides will run between 11am and 4pm on November 1 and 2 and depart from the top of Sheep Street near Lawrence Sheriff Street, with no booking required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trips last around ten minutes and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

The spooky train is back in Rugby town centre.

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said: “This year for Halloween we have some great activities lined up for families and adults in the town centre and we hope

you will not be too scared to join us.

"A big thank you to Rugby Borough Council, Rugby Theatre, The Rugby Hotel, The Aviary Bar, Mala Beds, Sweet Art, Art at the Alex, Wild and Free and the Rugby Yarn bombers, along with all those businesses dressing their windows. Don’t forget although most of the activities are free and canmjust turn up on the day some will still need to be booked in advance.”

The pumpkin patch and trail are in town today and tomorrow (October 28 and 29) from 11am to 3pm with a chance to pick your own pumpkin.

There’s lots more going on in town, for a full programme of activities, dates, times and booking information (where applicable) please visit www.rugbyfirst.org or call (01788) 569436.