Alto Hearing & Tinnitus Specialists celebrate opening of new clinic in Kenilworth
Located at the prime spot of 16 High St, the new clinic has already started welcoming patients, adding a new chapter to the town's healthcare options.
This significant opening marks an expansion for the family-owned business, bringing advanced hearing care, tinnitus management and earwax removal closer to the community. The clinic, beautifully designed with a modern aesthetic and equipped with the latest in hearing technology, aims to set a new standard for audiological care.
At the helm in Kenilworth is renowned audiologist Leesa Burkett, whose expertise and patient-centred approach are expected to make a significant impact. The clinic's services include detailed hearing assessments, personalised hearing aid fittings, effective tinnitus support, and gentle ear wax removal, ensuring a comprehensive care package for all clients.
The decision to open in Kenilworth was influenced by personal ties to the area, with co-founder Adam Bostock having spent much of his childhood in the locality. "Opening in Kenilworth feels like coming full circle," Adam remarked, highlighting the deep connection and commitment to providing exceptional care to the community.
The response from the first visitors has been overwhelmingly positive, with many appreciating the clinic's inviting atmosphere and the staff's dedication to understanding and addressing each patient's unique needs.
"We're thrilled to be part of the Kenilworth community and look forward to making a difference in the lives of our patients," shares practice coordinator Jayne Holmes, echoing the sentiment of the entire team at Alto Hearing & Tinnitus Specialists.
As the clinic embarks on its journey in Kenilworth, the focus remains on providing high-quality, personalized care that reflects the clinic's holistic approach to hearing health. The opening of this clinic not only signifies a milestone for Alto Hearing & Tinnitus Specialists but also represents a valuable addition to the healthcare landscape in Kenilworth.