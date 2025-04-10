Alvis of Kenilworth delivers its latest Lancefield continuation car, 88 years after the first left its Coventry factory

The team at Kenilworth who helped build the latest Alvis

The Alvis Car Company, the Kenilworth-based car manufacturer, will unveil its latest Lancefield continuation car at Automobile Council 2025 in Chiba City, Japan.

88 years since the first special order left Alvis’ Coventry factory for the 1938 London Motor Show, this model, fully certified for road use, features a celebrated Art Deco design, with modern engineering techniques and the finest of British manufacturing – in line with the ethos of a 21st-century Alvis.

Crafted entirely in the Alvis Works, in Kenilworth, UK, the almost five metre long 2025 Lancefield draws on Alvis’ unmatched archive of over 25,000 drawings, 23,000 car records and 300,000 original parts. Warwickshire-based craftspeople, using a blend of contemporary tools and traditional techniques, have faithfully recreated the bodywork. Traditional coachbuilding techniques – an increasingly rare skill involving carefully forming aluminium over a bespoke ash frame in a painstaking, 3,800 hour process, is kept alive by Alvis in Kenilworth. Completing the appearance, the car is painted in-house in two-tone cream. As a true continuation, it uses parts curated from the new old stock retained since the end of car production in 1968.

Rooted in a design celebrated for its Art Deco elegance, the Lancefield was specifically created for the 1938 London Motor Show. Dispatched from Alvis on 19 August 1937, the original would’ve cost £1,350, more than double the price of the average house at the time. Designed by Lancefield Coachworks Limited, the car caused a stir at the show with its graceful proportions, concave flutings and disappearing hood. Disappearing and reappearing from record frequently over the ensuing decades, the Lancefield was selected “as one of the world’s most beautiful cars” in 1982, flown to Germany and displayed in the Autoshow der Superlative-Veedol Starparade in Berlin. The car visited North America, Germany and Jamaica before returning to the UK in June 1994.

The Alvis can be driven on the road

At its heart, the straight-six, 4387cc engine is assembled to the same specification as Alvis’ revered original but now benefits from fuel injection and electronic engine management for easy hot starting, smoother throttle response and improved torque. The engine and body are mated to a fully-galvanised steel chassis which carries a consecutive chassis number. Power steering, electronic engine management and servo-operated brakes have been integrated without compromising the car’s original character. Fully compliant to meet legislation to enjoy on the road, it has a catalytic converter, indicator repeater lights and a collapsible steering column.

The result is an elegant and striking dual-purpose tourer – graceful and comfortable over long distances yet weighing just 1,500 kg it offers surprisingly punchy performance; a 0-60 mph acceleration of under 10 seconds is possible.

Before delivery, the Lancefield is put through its paces with a comprehensive road test on the same Warwickshire routes used by Alvis since the 1920s. It is supplied with an updated owner’s handbook, faithfully based on the original.

Built to be used, this first Lancefield is destined for a Japanese enthusiast and follows three other continuation series to find homes via the local agent Meiji Sangyo, distributor for the marque in the country over 50 years ago.

The engine has been designed to meet emissions standards

“The Lancefield continuation car is a clear demonstration of Alvis’ rich legacy and our dedication to quality,” said Alan Stote, owner of The Alvis Car Company. “The 1938 original is a car very close to my heart, and it's wonderful to continue the legacy of this special machine with a brand-new build.”

Publicly displayed at Automobile Council 2025 (11 – 13 April), in Chiba City, Japan, the Lancefield marks Alvis’ first delivery of the year, a year that will see further continuation cars leave the works, including a drop-head Graber. Prices start at £325,000 for pre-war Continuation Series cars, and every model comes with a three-year warranty.