I’ve had an eventful summer out and about in the community.

It was lovely to present the awards for Rotary Young Artist and Young Writer at St Andrew’s Church.

I enjoyed having a chat with such talented youngsters within the borough and a pleasure to meet them all and see their work first hand.

Congratulations to everyone involved with the production of Mary Poppins at Avon Valley School. It was a truly wonderful occasion.

The OurJay festival fun day in Newbold was a day we’ll never forget.

It was such a great day for the OurJay Foundation.

I had the honour of captaining the Lawford Utd team in the charity football match.

Everyone who supported the day including all the volunteers will have made Jamie Rees so proud as his legacy continues to grow.

It was a pleasure to meet Olwin for her 100th birthday party at the Chimneys residential home.

I’ve visited fun days at Houlton and GEC and a parish summer fete at English Martyrs School.

Hamplified Rugby 7s and music festival was another wonderful community event.

I was delighted to attend the Ignition Academy open evening today. They only opened in September 2023 and have been at their new venue in Wolston since April 2024.

They are an alternative provision currently working with secondary school students and work with schools to try and re engage students back into education and break down barriers they are currently facing.What I witnessed whilst there was a group who care about the students and really think outside the box. I was really impressed and looking forward to visiting again in the future to engage with the students.

My brother-in-law Roland and I had the absolute pleasure of attending the Rugby Philharmonic Choir ‘Goes to the Movies’ at the Temple Speech Room.

What a show it was. I can’t even begin to imagine the countless hours of practice that had gone on behind the scenes but the performances themselves were made to look effortless with such beautiful singing and music.

Personal highlight for Roland was the Circle of Life from The Lion King which he sung along and danced to. For me it was The Lord is My Shepherd from The Vicar of Dibley as it reminded me of all the parish council meetings that I attend as a local councillor. The whole evening was thoroughly entertaining though with great audience participation and I can’t recommend highly enough if you haven’t had the pleasure of attending one of their concerts.

Fittingly there was a special dedication to Rex Pogson - “He was one of life’s truly good guys”.

