Amazon donates to Rugby Foodbank
The delivery was made to Rugby Foodbank, which provides people in need with three days’ worth of emergency food.
Ieuan Spanswick is one of the Amazon employees who visited the foodbank. He said:
“It was great to meet the team at Rugby Foodbank. We’re pleased to make this donation of food and water supplies that will hopefully benefit people in our community. The charity offers an important service and we wanted to show our appreciation to its staff and volunteers.”
Adi Robinson, Foodbank Manager from Rugby Foodbank speaking on the donation, added:
“We rely heavily on community donations to be able to meet the needs of people in Rugby. Without donations like these from the team at Amazon in Rugby, we wouldn’t be able to alleviate food insecurity and improve the lives of families in the area.”
Community donations [and employee volunteering] are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon has supported more than 500,000 students across the UK with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer.
Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.
Amazon partners with Comic Relief to help people tackle poverty and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food insecurity across the UK, and around the world.