Amazon Rugby celebrates fifth birthday

Amazon Rugby celebrated its fifth anniversary

The team at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Rugby has celebrated its fifth anniversary with a week-long event of fun activities for the team.

The birthday celebrations included a team barbecue and games to say thank you to the Amazon employees in Rugby for their work delivering for customers around the UK.

James Pitt, Site Leader at Amazon in Rugby, said:

“We’ve had a great five years in Rugby, and it was important for us to mark the occasion with these celebrations. We wanted to say thank you to our team for the work they do to put smiles on the faces of our customers around the UK.”

Rosa Galeano, who works at Amazon in Rugby, added:

“It was really lovely to get together with my colleagues and have fun celebrating our fifth anniversary – and made even better with birthday cake!”