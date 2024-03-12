Amazon Rugby holds Breast Cancer Awareness event for staff

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The charity, who combines the power of research and support to change the lives of people affected by breast cancer, held a workshop for Amazon employees to help spread awareness of breast cancer.

The workshop shared Breast Cancer Now’s Touch Look Check (TLC) message, the possible signs and symptoms of breast cancer, what to do if you notice a new or unusual change and discussed the NHS breast screening programme. The workshop also helped to dispel some of the myths and misconceptions around breast cancer.

James Pitt, Site Leader at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugby, said: “The workshop presented by Breast Cancer Now was very insightful. The charity has made a huge impact in our workplace, spreading important awareness about breast cancer as well as informing us of the work they do. We would like to thank them for taking the time to educate us on this important subject.”

Amazon employees alongside Breast Cancer Now team

Enrika Misiukeviciene, an employee at the Amazon Rugby fulfilment centre added: “Breast Cancer Now provides such great support, guidance, and research around the disease in our community. The workshop was such a learning experience for us all and I’m glad to have been able to take part.”

Lisa Alford, who presented to the Amazon team, is one of Breast Cancer Now’s trained public health volunteers and delivers public health talks, helping to spread key messages on early detection and prevention in communities across the UK. Lisa said: “It was a great opportunity to speak to so many people in the Rugby area through Amazon. We hope we have increased awareness of breast cancer to the Amazon team.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK. Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.

In 2023, Amazon partnered with Comic Relief to become the official home of the Red Nose. Amazon employees across the UK hosted fundraising activities and together with their customers and partners, raised £2.7 million to support those going through the toughest time of their lives.

Amazon has recently been named as a Top Employer 2024 in the UK by the Top Employers Institute, one of the world’s most prestigious certifications in the field of human resources management. The Top Employer certification acknowledges the company’s commitment to the development and wellbeing of its employees.