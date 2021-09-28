Amazon set to hire more than 750 people for seasonal roles in Rugby - here's how to apply

Amazon is starting to recruit people for more than 750 seasonal jobs in Rugby. (Getty Images).

Prospective employees are encouraged to take live virtual tours to see what it’s like to work behind the scenes at Amazon

Overall, Amazon is hiring 20,000 seasonal positions across the UK, which include the 750 jobs in the Rugby.

Pay for Operations roles starts at a minimum of £10.00 p/h rising to £11.10 p/h in some parts of the UK for all full-time, part-time, temporary, or seasonal roles in Amazon’s centres.

“We prepare year-round for the festive season, and we’re excited to have more than 750 positions available this year in Rugby." said Amazon’s Rugby fulfilment centre site leader, Gayner Coulson.

"Our seasonal associates play an integral role in helping us deliver an exceptional experience for our customers.

“We look forward to welcoming back seasonal workers who return year-after-year to Amazon and to welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on to full-time roles with the company after the festive period.”