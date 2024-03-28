Amazon team supports Children's Foundation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Phoenix Children’s Foundation provides fun-filled activities for children who live with disabilities, illness, or lack of opportunities. The charity hosts 22 acres of sensory gardens, and a collection of animals.

The team at Amazon in Rugby joined forces with Phoenix Children’s Foundation to help with painting, garden maintenance and caring for the animals on site.

The Amazon Rugby team has supported Phoenix Children’s Foundation since January 2022 through a wide range of donations, volunteering, and visits to the fulfilment centre in Rugby.

Amazon team volunteering alongside Phoenix Children's Foundation

Paul Blake, an employee at Amazon in Rugby, said:

“We are always happy to support Phoenix Children’s Foundation and continue our relationship with a great charity in our area. It was a pleasure to be involved in supporting its work and see first-hand the difference the charity’s efforts make.”

Anita Withers, from Phoenix Children’s Foundation said:

“We are very grateful for the Amazon Rugby team’s ongoing support. I would like to thank the Amazon team on behalf of everyone at Phoenix Children’s Foundation for the contribution of their time and efforts to help the work we do.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon has supported more than 500,000 students across the UK with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.