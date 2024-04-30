Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rugby Borough Council is negotiating with developers on big plans that will change the face of the town centre for decades to come.

Leader and deputy leader of Rugby Borough Council, Derek Poole and Ian Picker, said long-term plans are well underway.

They said changes to consumer shopping means the town has to evolve to be fit for the future.

In a statement released this week, they said: “We want to see a leisure, hospitality and cultural led town, bringing footfall in to support the great independent retailers we all know and love.

“Rugby's Conservative council published a Town Centre Regeneration Strategy to guide the long-term regeneration. The document considered changes that can be made now, in the near future and in the longer term. Anyone can actually read the detailed strategy here: www.rugby.gov.uk/w/rugby-regeneration-strategy - it was created following a lengthy public consultation which many residents responded to.

“The council has already listed a number of immediate improvements that are set to be made. These include: a public realm masterplan, launching this summer, which will redesign the street scene of our historic town centre, making it more attractive for residents and visitors.”

They said they want to see more planting, a more pedestrian-friendly environment and improvement to the appearance of shops and open spaces.

Plans also include improved marketing and council investment in events within the town centre throughout the year, the return of an indoor market working to bring additional NHS services into the town as part of the 'Rugby Hub' of public services.

The statement said: “We're in the process of doing a vacant shop unit audit. This specialist work will help get to the bottom of why a number of town centre shops are left empty for so long (as we all know, Rugby council doesn't own the shops in town - making this audit a vital part of the strategy).

“(The strategy involves) creating a 'Business Hub' to provide a space for start-up businesses within Rugby improving the appearance of our town from Rugby Station - and improving visitors' first impressions and making travel to the town easier and cleaner the redevelopment of Rounds Gardens with modern social housing, impressively linked to our town centre through thoughtfully-designed open spaces.

“Bigger changes take time. This is why the strategic vision (introduced by the Conservative-led council) runs until 2035.

“The council is well underway with ambitious plans for significant development which will make up Phase 1 of the regeneration.

“The council is currently negotiating with developers on big plans which will change the face of Rugby's town centre for decades to come.

“Unfortunately, the local Labour party haven't always been willing to engage in improving our town centre. We're delighted that they now appear to be wholeheartedly supporting our ambitious plans for Rugby town centre between now and 2035 - albeit with different branding.

“A vote for Labour at this week's local elections risks all of this work - and risks delaying (or completely stopping) the much-needed improvements to our town centre that are underway.