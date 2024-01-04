Ambitious new move to all-purpose 4.5 acre site at Houlton for expanding business
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ambitous plans will see an expanding business move to an all-purpose 4.5 acre site at Houlton.
WAGO, the German-based electrical components manufacturer, is moving its UK and Ireland headquarters this year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The move is set to be an integral part of its new five-year business growth plan.
The new headquarters will be part office, part warehouse and part production area for the company’s products, with WAGO’s current 100-strong UK staff team – part of a worldwide 8,600 workforce – based at the new building.
Mike van den Berg, Project Director at Urban&Civic said: “We welcome the decision by WAGO to locate their new prestigious UK head office to Houlton.
“WAGO approached Urban&Civic after identifying Houlton as their preferred location for their new headquarters, with the move forming a key part of their strategic business plan for the next five years of operations."