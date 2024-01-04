Register
Ambitious new move to all-purpose 4.5 acre site at Houlton for expanding business

WAGO has been based at Triton Park in Rugby since 1980
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 4th Jan 2024, 10:59 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 11:05 GMT
Ambitous plans will see an expanding business move to an all-purpose 4.5 acre site at Houlton.

WAGO, the German-based electrical components manufacturer, is moving its UK and Ireland headquarters this year.

The move is set to be an integral part of its new five-year business growth plan.

WAGO to locate its new UK headquarters to Houlton.

The new headquarters will be part office, part warehouse and part production area for the company’s products, with WAGO’s current 100-strong UK staff team – part of a worldwide 8,600 workforce – based at the new building.

Mike van den Berg, Project Director at Urban&Civic said: “We welcome the decision by WAGO to locate their new prestigious UK head office to Houlton.

“WAGO approached Urban&Civic after identifying Houlton as their preferred location for their new headquarters, with the move forming a key part of their strategic business plan for the next five years of operations."

