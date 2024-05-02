Ambitious plans for new theatre and ward complex at Rugby hospital revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ambitious plans for a new theatre and ward complex have been unveiled for Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross.

If the plans are approved, it will allow more operations to take place and reduce waiting times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust, which manages the Barby Road site, has submitted a detailed planning application to Rugby Borough Council to build four new theatres, alongside two wards with 24 beds each and 12 recovery bays.

New plans revealed for St Cross.

The development of the Hospital of St Cross is a key priority for the Trust, as outlined in its organisational strategy, More than a Hospital, with more planned care such as hip and knee replacements and cataract surgery being delivered in Rugby over the coming years.

Subject to planning approval and funding being secured, the new facilities will build on the hospital’s accreditation as an elective surgical hub from NHS England in recognition of delivering the highest standards of care and operational practice.

Elective hubs are protected spaces specifically for planned operations, helping to reduce waiting time backlogs and ensure patients have their operation sooner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working with strategic partner Health Spaces, clinical teams have been heavily involved in shaping the plans to ensure the facilities are modern, safe, well-equipped and comfortable for patients, visitors and staff.

Plans have been submitted to Rugby Borough Council.

News of the investment comes on the back of a wide variety of recent developments at the Hospital of St Cross, with a new Haematology and Oncology Unit, Endoscopy centre and specialist breast care unit all opening in the last two years.

Professor Andy Hardy, Chief Executive Officer at UHCW NHS Trust, said: “We’re committed to the ongoing development of the Hospital of St Cross and are pleased to be submitting this planning application to further improve access to healthcare for our communities.

“We have an exciting vision for the future of the hospital, building on recent accreditation as an elective surgical hub for Coventry and Warwickshire and enhancing our reputation for the delivery of high-quality planned care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The development of a new inpatient ward and theatre facility is the first step in an ambitious longer-term vision for the site, ensuring the Hospital of St Cross plays a key role in improving the experiences of our patients and staff and driving down waiting times.”

Plans have been submitted to Rugby Borough Council.

The Theatre and Ward Complex, which would take more than two years to come to fruition if planning permission is granted, is set over three storeys, with the ground floor containing the operating theatres, the first floor housing two wards and the second floor including a plant to meet extensive mechanical and electrical requirements.

A new staff car park is also planned, creating more spaces for patients and visitors elsewhere.

The scheme is designed to be environmentally conscious and is working towards achieving a BREEAM ‘excellent’ rating.