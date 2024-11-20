American Golf opens new concession in Coventry GO Outdoors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coventry’s golfers will have a new one-stop-shop when American Golf unveils its new concession at GO Outdoors, Coventry Business Park on 28th November.

American Golf, the UK’s leading golf retailer, will unveil a new 2,300 square foot concession in Coventry GO Outdoors with a special VIP launch night on 28th November.

To celebrate the opening, the VIP night will take place from 5 - 8pm and the first 50 customers through the doors will receive a goodie bag, plus there will be in-store challenges with prizes - including the chance to win a brand new driver and putter.

The Coventry move follows the successful launch at Gloucester GO Outdoors earlier this year when the retailers announced their partnership. The work with GO Outdoors marks another step in American Golf's mission to become the ultimate one-stop destination for everything a golfer requires.

Along with an extended range of American Golf’s top brands, including TaylorMade, Callaway, PING, Cobra, Benross, Garmin, Adidas, Stromberg and UnderArmour, the concession will cater for men, ladies and juniors and have a dedicated American Golf team on hand.

Employees from American Golf’s recently closed Coventry store have been re-deployed for their expertise, to provide a range of services including free custom fitting, which includes the latest Foresight FSX Pro shot-tracing technology.

Customers will be able to access American Golf’s free Custom Fitting service, trade in their old clubs for instant credit against any purchase*, have their clubs regripped, access its golf insurance policies and customers can also continue to enjoy their AG Clubcard loyalty benefits.

Elaine Wrigley, Retail, Operations and People Director at American Golf, said: “With top brands, expert staff and state-of-the-art technology, this store is a golfer’s ultimate destination. We’re delighted to bring this offering to the Coventry community.

“The latest opening in partnership with GO Outdoors reflects our continued dedication to making golf accessible and enjoyable for everyone.”

The GO Outdoors Coventry concession is located on Coventry Business Park, Canley Rd, Coventry CV5 6RN.

*(T&C’s apply)