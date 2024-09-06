A primary school teacher made the brave decision to leave the classroom after 14 years and set up her own business in Lutterworth.

Amy Easingwood, who is the driving force behind Easi Bakes, was runner-up in four categories in the recent Buttercream Bloom Awards 2024.

She said: “I was blessed to have two great bakers in my family.

"My Mum, who always made sure there was a dessert after dinner, and my Grandma, who was a secondary school cookery teacher.”

Flowers you can eat.

Amy started creating floral cupcakes when a friend asked her to make a bouquet for her mum’s birthday.

“I watched a lot of YouTube videos and thought ‘I can do that’,” she said.

"I was so proud of my achievements at the time, but looking back now, it was actually quite terrible!

"My creative side fell madly in love with buttercream flowers and I have been striving to improve my skills ever since. I now design and create beautiful edible cakes from my home.”

Amy said leaving the teaching profession in 2022 was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.

She added: “Looking back now, it was definitely the right choice for me and my family.”

For more information email [email protected] or the website on www.easibakes.co.uk