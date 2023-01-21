Children at Drama Tots Rugby and Lutterworth learn about traditional Chinese traditions

Having fun for Chinese New Year in Dunchurch.

Children at Drama Tots Rugby and Lutterworth hopped to it when they heard it was Chinese New Year.

Amy Miller, who runs the local franchise, said members enjoyed celebrating the Chinese Year of the Rabbit.

She said: “We’ve been using lots of props to bring this celebration to life. We’ve enjoyed listening to the story about how the years were named and used ribbon rings to re-enact swimming across the river. We turned ourselves into rabbits and even met a Chinese Lion and joined him in some music making.”

Amy added: “We’ve had lots of fun, as we do every week at Drama Tots.”

We'll bring you more pictures and Drama Tots and full story soon. Telephone 07815 961449 or visit [email protected]

If you are celebrating, email [email protected] Don’t forget to include your pictures.

